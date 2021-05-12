There's more to losing weight than cutting calories

Creating a plan

Now that you have the scoop on weight loss, you are better equipped to figure out a plan. First, take a look at the entire picture. If an area besides food and exercise stands out to you, come up with one small change you could incorporate that is easy.

Rather than restricting foods (which is not fun), consider adding more of the foods that are nutritious and sustain health. For example, you could begin by making sure you are eating some lean protein (meat, chicken, fish, legumes, eggs, etc.) at every meal or adding an extra vegetable. As you consume more whole foods, you will need less processed foods. This doesn’t mean that you can never have a burger and fries, it simply helps you focus more on healthier options. This mindset will help you create a lifestyle that increases the odds of you reaching and keeping your long-term goals easily.

Besides, overall calorie intake declines when you reduce the amount of highly processed foods in your diet. Minimally processed foods — fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean meat — are more satisfying. So, when you eat whole foods, you get full on fewer calories and don’t feel deprived.

The best part is that you don’t have to do this perfectly. Any level of consistency will help bring about positive results.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0