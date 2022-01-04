Top Republicans threaten Indiana hospitals over prices

"We understand the healthcare industry and its pricing structures are complicated, but that's not an excuse to ignore the problem and let prices grow — at a rate significantly higher than inflation — at the expense of hardworking Hoosiers and business owners."

Huston said he's "personally heard from countless Hoosiers and employers who are rightfully frustrated and overwhelmed by healthcare prices."

"The time is now to bring stakeholders together and craft a plan that would deliver tangible savings to payers. Our goal is to maintain a high quality of care while bringing costs down."

The legislative leaders said they're willing to give the state's healt care industry until April 1 to propose and implement specific measures that will bring Indiana hospital prices in line with the national average by 2025, instead of remaining 50% or more above the average prices elsewhere.

"Absent a viable plan, we will be left with no choice but to pursue legislation to statutorily reduce prices," they said.

The Indiana Hospital Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawmakers' letter that also was sent to Franciscan Health, among other providers and insurers.