Topping-off ceremony marks construction milestone at Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital

Franciscan Health's new Crown Point hospital marked a major milestone in its construction with a topping-off ceremony.

A crane lifted a steel beam to the top of the new $200 million hospital at Interstate 65 and U.S. 231. It's the last piece of structural steel that went into the building.

“This is a special day. This is the final beam going up into the hospital," said Jason Middleton, vice president of administrative services at Franciscan Health Crown Point.

Construction workers already have erected more than 10 million pounds of steel after moving 9.5 million cubic feet of soil or pouring 1,500 truckloads of concrete at the site.

“It has been 479 days since we started to move dirt out here. Although we still have a long way to go, we have made great progress,” said Jon Gilmore, president and CEO of Tonn and Blank Construction, the general contractor handling the project.

Exam rooms, bathrooms and electrical distribution rooms are being built off site and moved to the new hospital.

“Thanks to our highly skilled workforce, coupled with the latest in virtual construction technology, we are able to do things on this project like this that were never possible in the past,” Gilmore said.

The beam used in the topping-off ceremony was moved from the current hospital and signed by staff there. Two blessed holy medals were affixed to it, said Sister Ann Kathleen Magiera, vice president of mission integration for Franciscan Health Crown Point, Dyer, Hammond and Munster.

“One is of St. Joseph the patron of workers, daily imploring him to protect all as they continue making progress on the building, and to continue his protection of all who work within our Franciscan facilities," she said. "The second medal is of our foundress Blessed Maria Theresia Bonzel. We beg her continued intercession as we strengthen our Franciscan ministry.”

The Rev. Tony Janik, director of spiritual care at Franciscan Health Crown Point, sprinkled holy water on the beam, blessing it.

“As we raise this beam, we know that we are dedicating ourselves again to commit to continuing Christ’s ministry in our Franciscan tradition.”

The project is part of a broader development at the southeast corner of I-65 and U.S. 231 in Crown Point that will double the size of St. Francis University, reserve 250 acres of residential development and set aside 80 acres for commercial development and 60 acres for a potential Catholic high school.

“As I said at the groundbreaking, this isn’t about a building, it’s about beginning a new age for health care in Northwest Indiana. This building reaffirms the commitment the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration have made to our communities since arriving in Lafayette from Germany in 1875,” said Daniel McCormick, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Crown Point.

Franciscan Health has been the largest employer in Crown Point for decades. Mayor David Uran said the new state-of-the-art facility will “make this the best location for medical services, not only in Northwest Indiana but also the Chicagoland area.”

