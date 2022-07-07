Two Northwest Indiana startups land regional pitch competition investments

Two Region startups affiliated with Purdue University Northwest’s Commercialization and Manufacturing Excellence Center in Hammond landed investments in a regional pitch competition.

Startups Plantennas and Paradise Spreads received a total of $100,000 in the Elevate Nexus Northern Indiana regional pitch competition, which aims to help startups scale up.

Chesterton-based Plantennas scored $80,000 in seed funding. Schererville-based Paradise Spreads got $20,000 in pre-seed funding.

“CMEC actively helps boost clients’ potential by augmenting their entrepreneurial qualification and concept viability,” said Mont Handley, entrepreneur in residence and associate director of CMEC. “The CMEC-affiliated entrepreneurs who pitched in this latest Elevate Nexus northern regional competition are going up against other very qualified, prepared entrepreneurs affiliated with other proven large economic incubators in northern Indiana, so we're punching above our weight.”

Handley and fellow PNW staff member Alexandra Moran, a clinical instructor of entrepreneurship, founded Plantennas. The company places sensors in biodegradable pots to give plants unique IDs, monitor their health and control inventory. The robotics-powered sensors can be traced with radio-frequency identification as the plants are grown or shipped, which could ultimately protect against plant patent infringement.

Paradise Spreads is a variety of organic, gluten-free and plant-based spreads and snacks from the Schererville-based startup Emily’s Foods, LLC. It was founded by Emily Edwards, who won second place in the 2021 PNW Big Sell competition.

CMEC helps foster such startups with services like consulting, prototype development and business planning, enabling Region entrepreneurs to commercialize their ideas and bring them to the market. It for instance helps guide companies through the Elevate Nexus regional pitch competitions in which entrepreneurs compete for funding from the Economic Development Administration and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation by making the case for their products' viability on the marketplace.