 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

U.S. Navy Band to play concert in Valparaiso

  • 0
U.S. Navy Band to play concert in Valparaiso

The U.S. Navy Band is shown.

 Provided

Anchors away.

The U.S. Navy Band is going to play a concert at Valparaiso University.

The military band hailing from Washington D.C. will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28 at the Chapel of the Resurrection at Valparaiso University at 1600 Chapel Drive in Valparaiso.

The public can see the Navy Band for free but tickets are required.

"The Navy Band is the U.S. Navy’s premier musical organization," Valparaiso University Professor of Music and Director of Music Education and Bands Jeffrey Scott Doebler said. "The band performs frequently at the White House, Capitol, and Pentagon, tours annually throughout the USA, and has played for 21 presidential inaugurations."

It performs patriotic music like "Songs of the Seabees," "Waves of the Navy," "All Hands," "Bravura" and "Armed Forces on Parade."

"The band will present a variety of popular and classical favorites," Doebler said. "This special performance is part of the band’s national tour."

People are also reading…

All seats at the concert are general admission.

For tickets, visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=136265 or call the Valparaiso University Box Office at 219.464.5162.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk Makes $43B bid to buy Twitter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts