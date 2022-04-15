U.S. Navy Band to play concert in Valparaiso

Anchors away.
The U.S. Navy Band is going to play a concert at Valparaiso University.
The military band hailing from Washington D.C. will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28 at the Chapel of the Resurrection at Valparaiso University at 1600 Chapel Drive in Valparaiso.
The public can see the Navy Band for free but tickets are required.
"The Navy Band is the U.S. Navy’s premier musical organization," Valparaiso University Professor of Music and Director of Music Education and Bands Jeffrey Scott Doebler said. "The band performs frequently at the White House, Capitol, and Pentagon, tours annually throughout the USA, and has played for 21 presidential inaugurations."
It performs patriotic music like "Songs of the Seabees," "Waves of the Navy," "All Hands," "Bravura" and "Armed Forces on Parade."
"The band will present a variety of popular and classical favorites," Doebler said. "This special performance is part of the band’s national tour."
All seats at the concert are general admission.
For tickets, visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=136265 or call the Valparaiso University Box Office at 219.464.5162.
