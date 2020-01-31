U.S. Steel lost $642 million last year

“We will take another step towards our world-competitive, 'best of both' strategy this year as we complete two important strategic projects: the electric arc furnace at Tubular and our XG3 AHSS investment at our PRO-TEC joint venture," Burritt said. "These projects will be yet another proof point to the market that our strategy will deliver cost and capability differentiation that is valuable to our customers, stockholders and employees. I have never been more confident in our strategy and that our investments in Big River and Endless Casting and Rolling are the right priorities. We won't be the biggest steel company, but we will be the only 'best of both' steel company."