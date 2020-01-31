U.S. Steel lost $642 million last year amid a tough climate for domestic steelmakers.
The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of the Calumet Region's largest industrial employers, posted a $680 million loss in the fourth quarter, largely due to $609 million in restructuring charges. U.S. Steel is idling a large portion of Great Lakes Works by Detroit, including the hot strip mill there.
“We are pleased to deliver better than expected results to end the year and are excited to turn the page to 2020 where we will continue to transition the business towards our future," U. S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. "2019 was a year of notable strategic progress and we took swift action to reposition the business. We achieved $75 million of run-rate fixed cost reductions, we demonstrated flexibility by adjusting our 2020 capital spending to prioritize strategic investments, and we de-risked strategy execution by raising $1.1 billion of incremental capital."
Last year, steelmakers across the country grappled with low prices, sagging demand from automakers, stagnant infrastructure spending and record imports of appliances. Economic growth in the fourth quarter also failed to clear the 2.5% threshold some analysts say is necessary for steel demand to even remain flat in the mature economy of the United States.
U.S. Steel responded by buying a major stake in Big River Steel in Arkansas as it looks to diversify into mini-mills, which are less costly to operate and have taken much of the market share of the domestic steel industry but have not completely replaced integrated mills because they largely do not produce high-enough grades of steel for automakers and other key customers.
“We will take another step towards our world-competitive, 'best of both' strategy this year as we complete two important strategic projects: the electric arc furnace at Tubular and our XG3 AHSS investment at our PRO-TEC joint venture," Burritt said. "These projects will be yet another proof point to the market that our strategy will deliver cost and capability differentiation that is valuable to our customers, stockholders and employees. I have never been more confident in our strategy and that our investments in Big River and Endless Casting and Rolling are the right priorities. We won't be the biggest steel company, but we will be the only 'best of both' steel company."
U.S. Steel lost $4 per share in the fourth quarter and $3.75 per share in 2019.
The company pulled in $711 million in earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization last year, including just $4 million in the fourth quarter.
The Flat-Rolled segment, which includes Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage, lost $79 million in the fourth quarter, as compared to a profit of $328 million during the fourth quarter of 2018. Flat-Rolled made $196 million last year, down from $883 million the previous year.
U.S. Steel expects shipments will be down in the first quarter of this year as well, as the company prepares for an April blast furnace outage at Gary Works.