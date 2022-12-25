 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
U.S. Steel names two new executives

U.S. Steel's corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

U.S. Steel named two new executives last week to lead its efforts to innovate and make its mini mills vertically integrated.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of the Region's major employers, appointed Christian Gianni as senior vice president and chief technology officer and John Gordon as senior vice president, raw materials and sustainable resources.

Both serve on U.S. Steel's executive management team, reporting directly to David Burritt, president and CEO.

Gianni will lead product development. He's tasked with improving the company's manufacturing capability and driving innovation.

“As we pursue our 'Best for All' strategy, Christian is uniquely qualified to help position U. S. Steel as an early adopter and innovator as we move toward the future with purpose and with speed,” Burritt said.

Gianni previously served as executive leader for product development and manufacturing for Deka Research & Development Corporation. A graduate of the University of Auckland in New Zealand, he spent 22 years at Fisher & Paykel Appliances and 11 years at the Whirlpool Corp., where he served as chief technology officer and senior vice president of product development after holding various roles in engineering, technology and product development.

“I am honored to join U. S. Steel at such an important inflection point in their history,” Gianni said. “Putting the customer at the heart of every decision we make is critical to our success, and I am excited to help advance the U. S. Steel transformation with customer-driven, profitable steel solutions and innovation.”

Gordon will oversee U.S. Steel's supply chain, including its iron ore mines. He's tasked with making the mini mill division vertically integrated, like the blast furnaces.

“As we continue to advance our metallics strategy, we have an opportunity to become increasingly self-sufficient,” Burritt said. “John’s deep background in mining and metallics, combined with his operational experience, will enable us to reshape our approach to raw materials, especially our iron ore operations, at this critical point in our transformation.”

Gordon also has served as managing director of the Platinum Group Metals Services division at Johnson Matthey and as the Global Head of Mining for Clariant Mining Solutions. The Duke University graduate also worked at Baker Hughes Co. and t Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc., where he oversaw supply chain, engineering and plant maintenance at a major South American copper mine.

“I am thrilled to become a part of the U. S. Steel team and join a company that is part of the fabric of America,” said Gordon. “The company’s mining assets set it apart from its competition, and I am delighted to help unlock their value.”

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Cancer Resource Centre offers journaling program

The Center Resource Centre at 926 Ridge Road in Munster is offering a journaling program that's open to cancer patients and their caregivers. It's meant to help them get in touch with nature through journaling.

