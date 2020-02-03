U.S. Steel planning 48-day outage of Blast Furnace No. 4 in Gary Works in April

U.S. Steel said the first quarter likely will mark a trough for the year in the steel business.

But the Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's industrial largest employers and a fixture in the Region for more than 110 years, has been stockpiling steel in anticipation of a planned maintenance outage in Gary Works in the spring.

"We are also planning to take a 48-day outage at Gary Works number 4 blast furnace in April," said Christine Breves, senior vice president of manufacturing support and chief supply chain officer said during a conference call with investors last week. "So we'll be building up inventory in front of that in the first quarter."

U.S. Steel lost $642 million during 2019, largely due to one-time costs associated with closing Great Lakes Works near Detroit. The company bought a stake in the Big River Steel mini-mill in Arkansas and is trying to diversify beyond its longtime role as a vertically integrated steelmaker.

