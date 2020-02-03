U.S. Steel planning 48-day outage of Blast Furnace No. 4 in Gary Works in April

U.S. Steel said the first quarter likely will mark a trough for the year in the steel business.
But the Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's industrial largest employers and a fixture in the Region for more than 110 years, has been stockpiling steel in anticipation of a planned maintenance outage in Gary Works in the spring.
"We are also planning to take a 48-day outage at Gary Works number 4 blast furnace in April," said Christine Breves, senior vice president of manufacturing support and chief supply chain officer said during a conference call with investors last week. "So we'll be building up inventory in front of that in the first quarter."
U.S. Steel lost $642 million during 2019, largely due to one-time costs associated with closing Great Lakes Works near Detroit. The company bought a stake in the Big River Steel mini-mill in Arkansas and is trying to diversify beyond its longtime role as a vertically integrated steelmaker.
"2019 was the year we set the company on a new strategic path," CEO David Burritt said during the conference call with investors. "We announced and closed on a series of investments that uniquely position our company to bring the 'best of both' integrated and mini-mill steelmaking technologies to the market for our customers, for our employees, for our stockholders. We are enthusiastic about our strategy and have a quiet confidence about how we are executing."
U.S. Steel executives believe the market has hit bottom and can only improve.
"Have markets been challenging over the last several quarters? Yes," Burritt said during the conference call. "But we are confident that things are improving as we turn the page to 2020. We are confident that our focus on cash management, industry-leading cash conversion cycle and opportunistic capital market activities have positioned us well for continued execution. And finally, we are confident in our U.S. Steel team because we achieved significant breakthroughs together in 2019."
Inventory levels at service centers in the United States have fallen to levels that suggest increased buying activity this year, Burritt said.
"Looking to 2020, we believe markets in the US have hit a bottom," he said. "Our Flat-Rolled order book is healthy and customer interaction suggest demand should be solid. We are particularly optimistic about construction activity, which has shown strong demand in typically weak seasonal periods. The automotive market remains strong as inventory levels enter the year low and recent industry publications suggest build schedules should increase in 2020."