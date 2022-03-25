UChicago Medicine gets nod for $633M South Side cancer center

The University of Chicago Medicine got a key approval to start designing a new $633 million facility that would be the city's first freestanding cancer center on the city's South Side.

The academic health system, which has physician offices in Lake County and is also planning a micro-hospital in Crown Point, plans to build a 500,000-square-foot facility dedicated solely to cancer care and research. The University of Chicago Medicine says it's one of the largest investments it's made and that it will help address health inequities on the South Side.

The Hyde Park-based health care provider got regulatory approval from the regulatory Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board for a master design permit.

The University of Chicago aspires to build a "global destination for cancer care" that also will help patients in a historically underserved part of Chicago. The facility at East 57th Street, between South Maryland and South Drexel Avenues, will treat an estimated 200,000 patients during outpatient visits every year and also admit 5,000 patients a year for inpatient treatment.

The cancer center will include 128 hospital beds for patients suffering from cancer, 100 examination rooms, a clinical trials unit, research clinic space, genetic testing, radiation oncology, an urgent care and a full suite of imaging and diagnostic solutions.

UChicago Medicine plans to solicit input from the community, such as how to streamline care and incorporate families in the treatment process. It says the input will inform the construction plans it intends to bring before the Illinois state review board this fall.

The hope is that construction will start next year and the facility will open to patients in 2026.

Founded in 1927, the University of Chicago Medicine has more than 40 institutes and centers, as well as physician practices in Calumet City, Merrillville and Schererville.

