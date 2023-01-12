UChicago Medicine sets state record for heart transplants again

UChicago Medicine, which is pushing further into the Northwest Indiana market with a micro-hospital in Crown Point, did 66 heart transplants last year.

The South Side-based academic health system, which has specialty medical offices in Schererville, Munster, Merrillville and Calumet City, set a new state record in Illinois for the second straight year, surpassing the 2021 record of 61.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to perform these life-saving surgeries and watch our patients’ lives transform and flourish,” said Valluvan Jeevanandam, Director of UChicago Medicine’s Heart and Vascular Center and a surgeon who has performed more than 1,500 heart transplants. “We are particularly proud of our survival outcomes and speed to getting hearts. Setting a new state record for the second time is just icing on the cake.”

UChicago Medicine’s heart transplant program has the highest one-year survival rate and shortest wait times in the country, according to the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients. Heart transplant patients had a 100% one-year survival rate after waiting an average of 0.7 months as compared to the national average of 4.9 months.

Nearly 16% of UChicago Medicine’s 2022 heart transplant recipients were Jehovah’s Witnesses who refuse blood transfusions on religious grounds. UChicago Medicine specializes in bloodless heart surgeries that require greater surgical precision and medical care to comply with the religious doctrine prohibiting the transfer of blood.

“Our transplant and heart failure teams have built a truly unique and advanced program that caters to patients from all walks of life,” said Christopher Salerno, director of Adult Cardiac Surgery and the Surgical Director of the Heart Transplant and Mechanical Assist Device Program. “This high level of quality permeates throughout the entire program resulting in the overall outstanding survival results.”

UChicago Medicine performed 318 organ transplants last year, including a record 27 multi-organ transplants. Its previous record was 23 in 2020 but Northwestern Memorial Hospital continues to hold the state record of 31, set in 2005.

“We are incredibly grateful to the families who made the selfless decision to give the gift of life by donating their loved one’s organs,” said Rolf Barth, director of Liver, Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation and associate director of UChicago Medicine’s Transplant Institute. “They’re the real heroes for making life-saving decisions even while they grieve the loss of a family member. We are all truly indebted to them.”

UChicago Medicine is building a $121 million, two-story, 130,000-square foot micro-hospital at Interstate 65 and 109th Avenue in Crown Point, which will be its largest facility outside of its home base in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood. It recently named a chief physician for the Northwest Indiana market and has been active in community sponsorships, such as with the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association and the Lake County Corn Dogs baseball team.