UChicago names new Northwest Indiana Chief Physician

University of Chicago Medicine announced the appointment of Blase Polite the chief physician for the forthcoming multispecialty micro-hospital in Crown Point.

UChicago Medicine recently broke ground on the medical facility just off Interstate 65 that's expected to treat 110,000 patients a year.

"We will need to expand our physician practices in Northwest Indiana to meet the demand," said Aytek Oto, chief physician, head of the Faculty Practice Plan and dean for Clinical Affairs at UChicago Medicine. "This will involve a combination of existing faculty establishing practices there, recruiting physicians who will spend most of their time in Crown Point, and partnering with physicians who currently practice in the area."

A Northwest Indiana chief physician, is "charged with synchronizing the expansion of the Care Network in Northwest Indiana with the activities of the Medical Center and Biological Sciences Division in Hyde Park," Oto said. "Additionally, he will work closely with department chairs and section chiefs to develop the growth strategy for the new center while also partnering with local providers and healthcare systems to strengthen relationships and identify opportunities for future collaboration."

Polite now serves as UChicago Medicine's professor of medicine, deputy section chief for Strategy and Network Development, and executive medical director for Cancer Accountable Care.

"He has led the development of the UChicago Cancer Network, which now includes five practices and 16 oncologists, over the past five years," Oto said. "He is a national expert in cancer health policy, having served numerous leadership roles in the American Society of Clinical Oncology and American Cancer Society, and he is the Associate Editor of the Journal of Clinical Oncology: Oncology Practice."