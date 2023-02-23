University of Chicago Medicine plans to significantly boost the size of the city's first freestanding cancer center on the South Side after gathering community feedback.

The academic health system, which has doctors' offices in the Region and is building a hospital in Crown Point, is increasing the size of the facility dedicated solely to cancer care and research from 500,000 square feet to 575,000 square feet. The price tag will jump from $633 million to $815 million, one of the largest investments in its history as it seeks to address health inequities on the South Side and create a destination for cancer care that would draw from neighboring Northwest Indiana, the wider metro area and beyond.

The planned facility on East 57th Street between South Maryland and South Drexel avenues will have room for future expansion.

The Hyde Park-based health care provider collected community feedback for 10 months while planning what it calls a "global destination for cancer care" with 80 inpatient beds and 90 consultation and outpatient exam rooms.

The facility would consolidate care now spread across its campus. It will include private rooms for infusion therapy, a cancer imaging suite, MRIs, CT scanners, ultrasounds, fluoroscopy, an X-ray, a multidisciplinary breast center, clinical trial centers where patients can access the latest experimental treatments and an urgent care clinic that's meant to protect immunocompromised cancer patients from prolonged stays in the emergency room. It also will include a center that focuses on prevention, detection, treatment and survival, providing services like stress reduction and well-being support.

“We will be building a model for groundbreaking cancer care and prevention — established on the principles of access, equity, dignity and innovation — right here on the South Side of Chicago,” said Mark Anderson, executive vice president for medical affairs at the University of Chicago. “With our long history of achievements in cancer and the great benefit of being interconnected with the University of Chicago, our new cancer facility will provide fertile ground for high-impact research so that we can tackle cancer’s toughest challenges, dramatically shorten the drug-development timeline, deliver the care that the community needs, and save more lives.”

UChicago Medicine aims to address the incidence of cancer that's expected to increase by 19% on the South Side in the next five years. South Side residents die of cancer at a rate that's twice the national average.

“We have an opportunity to build a world-class facility for our patients and the community that propels UChicago Medicine to become the premier destination for comprehensive cancer care, where groundbreaking science and compassionate care meet to provide an unrivaled approach to conquering cancer,” said Tom Jackiewicz, President of the UChicago Medicine health system. “We will focus on a full-service patient and family experience offering a multidisciplinary approach, personalized therapies and clinical trials, as well as cancer prevention, screening and diagnosis, healthy lifestyle classes and more.”