Upcoming fundraisers at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart to benefit medical students

If you're in the market for cake or jewelry, you can simultaneously support a good cause.

Two upcoming fundraisers at Community Healthcare System's St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart will benefit students seeking to work in the medical field.

The St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary will sell a variety of Bundt cakes to the public from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 1 in Rooms 3 and 3A near the West Entrance of St. Mary Medical Center at 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. in Hobart.

"This fundraiser will feature a variety of delicious Bundt cakes," Community Healthcare System said in a news release. "A percentage of the proceeds from the sale will go to the auxiliary in support of the 2022 Scholarship Fund, which benefits students pursuing a career in the medical field."

Community Healthcare System's St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary also will host a jewelry fundraiser to benefit the 2022 Scholarship Fund and students aspiring to pursue a medical career. It will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15 and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 16.

The HCI $7 Sale also will take place in Rooms 3 and 3A.

"This fundraiser will feature a variety of jewelry and other accessories," Community Healthcare System said.