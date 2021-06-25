 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Upcoming fundraisers at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart to benefit medical students
urgent

Upcoming fundraisers at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart to benefit medical students

Upcoming fundraisers at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart to benefit medical students

St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart is seen from the air.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

If you're in the market for cake or jewelry, you can simultaneously support a good cause.

Two upcoming fundraisers at Community Healthcare System's St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart will benefit students seeking to work in the medical field.

The St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary will sell a variety of Bundt cakes to the public from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 1 in Rooms 3 and 3A near the West Entrance of St. Mary Medical Center at 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. in Hobart.

Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, Inc., the parent company to the hospitals of Community Healthcare System, named Gregg Ferlin its new chief financial officer.

"This fundraiser will feature a variety of delicious Bundt cakes," Community Healthcare System said in a news release. "A percentage of the proceeds from the sale will go to the auxiliary in support of the 2022 Scholarship Fund, which benefits students pursuing a career in the medical field."

Community Healthcare System's St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary also will host a jewelry fundraiser to benefit the 2022 Scholarship Fund and students aspiring to pursue a medical career. It will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15 and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 16.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

The HCI $7 Sale also will take place in Rooms 3 and 3A.

"This fundraiser will feature a variety of jewelry and other accessories," Community Healthcare System said.

For more information about either event, call 219-947-6011.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scenes From Miami-Area Building Collapse

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts