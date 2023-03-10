Northwest Health's next HealthyU education presentation will cover "Food, Mood & You."

Certified intrinsic coach Katie Sarver will give the wellness seminar from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 14 at the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte at 140 East Shore Parkway in LaPorte.

"Did you know that certain foods can help your brain make chemicals to uplift your mood, improve your attention and even decrease symptoms of depression — while others can zap your energy and give you the blahs?" Northwest Health said in a news release.

Sawyer will address how food affects one's mood and health, offering advice on how to improve one's diet and overall well-being.

"During the talk, Sarver will explain which nutrients are linked to a healthier mood and how to best incorporate them into your diet," according to the news release.

The event is free and open to the public. Healthy snacks will be offered at the event.

Northwest Health launched the series of wellness talks from doctors and other health experts earlier this year to encourage the community to be more healthy.

"HealthyU is a new wellness series developed by Northwest Health to provide the community with relevant health and wellness topics," Northwest Health said. "The free monthly seminars are geared to answer you and your families’ questions and provide simple and actionable steps to improve your quality of life and help you stay healthy."

For more information, visit nwhinfo.com/foodmoodyou.