Upswing in Indiana COVID-19 cases continues, data shows

The upswing of coronavirus cases continues in the Region and state, according to data updated Friday evening.

A total of 5,659 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the state on Friday, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

State health records show a total of 2,408 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday. Currently 26.7% of ICU beds are in use by coronavirus patients with 20% of ICU beds in the state available. There are 9.5% of the state's ventilators in use by coronavirus patients with 70.4% of ventilators available.

The color-coded classifications for Indiana's 92 counties has shifted from orange to red in some instances, with none of the counties in the blue or yellow designations, showing a continuing increase of infections.

Currently, 17 of the state's 92 counties are at the worst-possible "red" rating, indicating uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus, including most counties in northeast Indiana.

Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Jasper counties remain in the orange designation, which indicates a 10% to 14.9% positivity rate, with Newton County now in the red rating.