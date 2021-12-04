 Skip to main content
Upswing in Indiana COVID-19 cases continues, data shows
The upswing of coronavirus cases continues in the Region and state, according to data updated Friday evening.

A total of 5,659 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the state on Friday, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

State health records show a total of 2,408 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday. Currently 26.7% of ICU beds are in use by coronavirus patients with 20% of ICU beds in the state available. There are 9.5% of the state's ventilators in use by coronavirus patients with 70.4% of ventilators available. 

The color-coded classifications for Indiana's 92 counties has shifted from orange to red in some instances, with none of the counties in the blue or yellow designations, showing a continuing increase of infections. 

The Indiana Department of Health is urging all Hoosiers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, particuarly the more infectious delta variant

Currently, 17 of the state's 92 counties are at the worst-possible "red" rating, indicating uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus, including most counties in northeast Indiana.

Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Jasper counties remain in the orange designation, which indicates a 10% to 14.9% positivity rate, with Newton County now in the red rating. 

In total, COVID-19 has killed 17,117 Hoosiers since the start of the pandemic, Friday data showed. 

This includes a total of 1,254 deaths in Lake County, 386 in Porter County, 261 in LaPorte County, 52 in Newton County and 92 in Jasper County. 

Across state lines, a total of 4,969 residents in Calumet City and 4,353 residents in Lansing have tested positive for the virus. 

State health officials are urging Hoosiers age 5 and up to reduce their chances of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death by getting vaccinated against COVID-19, or by getting a COVID-19 booster shot for those previously vaccinated, as soon as possible.

The free COVID-19 vaccine is available, in most cases without an appointment, at 1,488 locations across the state, including retail pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals.

A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.

Records show more than 3.4 million Hoosiers age 5 and up, or 53% of the state's eligible population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including 51.8% of eligible Lake County residents, 57.3% in Porter County and 52.6% in LaPorte County.

So far, a total of 855,277 people have received a booster shot statewide. 

According to the Indiana Department of Health, unvaccinated individuals account for 98.1% of Indiana's 1.08 million total COVID-19 infections, 99.96% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 99.98% of COVID-19 deaths since the first coronavirus case was diagnosed in the Hoosier State on March 6, 2020.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

