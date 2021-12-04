Upswing in Indiana COVID-19 cases continues, data shows

The upswing of coronavirus cases continues in the Region and state, according to data updated Friday evening.
A total of 5,659 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the state on Friday, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
State health records show a total of 2,408 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday. Currently 26.7% of ICU beds are in use by coronavirus patients with 20% of ICU beds in the state available. There are 9.5% of the state's ventilators in use by coronavirus patients with 70.4% of ventilators available.
The color-coded classifications for Indiana's 92 counties has shifted from orange to red in some instances, with none of the counties in the blue or yellow designations, showing a continuing increase of infections.
Currently, 17 of the state's 92 counties are at the worst-possible "red" rating, indicating uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus, including most counties in northeast Indiana.
Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Jasper counties remain in the orange designation, which indicates a 10% to 14.9% positivity rate, with Newton County now in the red rating.
In total, COVID-19 has killed 17,117 Hoosiers since the start of the pandemic, Friday data showed.
This includes a total of 1,254 deaths in Lake County, 386 in Porter County, 261 in LaPorte County, 52 in Newton County and 92 in Jasper County.
Across state lines, a total of 4,969 residents in Calumet City and 4,353 residents in Lansing have tested positive for the virus.
State health officials are urging Hoosiers age 5 and up to reduce their chances of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death by getting vaccinated against COVID-19, or by getting a COVID-19 booster shot for those previously vaccinated, as soon as possible.
The free COVID-19 vaccine is available, in most cases without an appointment, at 1,488 locations across the state, including retail pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals.
A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.
Records show more than 3.4 million Hoosiers age 5 and up, or 53% of the state's eligible population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including 51.8% of eligible Lake County residents, 57.3% in Porter County and 52.6% in LaPorte County.
So far, a total of 855,277 people have received a booster shot statewide.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, unvaccinated individuals account for 98.1% of Indiana's 1.08 million total COVID-19 infections, 99.96% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 99.98% of COVID-19 deaths since the first coronavirus case was diagnosed in the Hoosier State on March 6, 2020.