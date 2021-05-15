Value of forehead scans debated as many factors affect body temperature and whether it's elevated

According to Mehdi, a fever is always 100.4 degrees or greater, no matter your baseline temperature.

“You may not feel great if your temperature is 99, but that does not mean you have a true fever,” says Bryant.

“Your fever is just your body’s way of responding to an infection, and is actually healthy,” says Bryant. “If the temperature is what is considered low grade — in the low 100s to 101 degrees, and the patient is able to eat, drink, stay hydrated and is acting normally and the fever responds to fever reducing medications, then it is reasonable to watch for a 24-48 hours.

Children are more likely to have temps of 102-104 degrees, says Bryant. “If they are able to stay hydrated and are awake and alert, it is OK to give them fever reducing medications and watch them at home and see if it resolves in 12 to 24 hours," Bryant says. "Adults as well. However, any fevers associated with lethargy, dehydration, confusion, etc. should be triaged with their primary care provider and evaluated.”

Exceptions include fevers in babies younger than 12 weeks and those undergoing chemotherapy. Any temperature readings in the fever zone require immediate contact with a physician.

There are other exceptions, particularly in a pandemic.