VASIA program swears in new volunteers to help elderly and incapacitated adults

Franciscan Health Hammond's Volunteer Advocates for Seniors and Incapacitated Adults (VASIA) swore in its latest class to help people who can't advocate for themselves.

Jada Jarrett, Jaylah Jarrett and Caitlyn Lent were sworn in at a ceremony at Lake Superior Court in downtown Hammond. Eighteen volunteers were sworn in last year.

“This is a program that is sorely needed in our community,” said Lake Superior Court Probate Commissioner Ben Ballou, who performed the swearing-in ceremony. “You are doing God’s work, and we appreciate that.”

The program was launched in 2001 as a collaboration between the hospital in downtown Hammond and Lake County Superior Courts. It trains and supervises volunteers who assist elderly and incapacitated adults by serving as their court-appointed legal guardians. They also help them find legal services.

The Indiana Supreme Court, Retirement Research Foundation, Indiana Bar Foundation and the Legacy Foundation fund the program, which is powered by volunteers.

“Even though this is our smallest group, it has been one of our most fun groups," VASIA program manager Barbara Melendez said.