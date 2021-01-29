Virtual Hearts of Hope ceremony to celebrate cadiovascular research

St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart is planning a virtual tree lighting ceremony for its annual Hearts of Hope celebration to highlight advances of cardiovascular research across Community Healthcare System.

The long-running Hearts of Hope campaign aims to increase access to cardiovascular treatment options available through research.

The public can go online on Feb. 11 to watch the pre-recorded event featuring St. Mary Medical Center CEO Janice Ryba, interventional cardiologist Anas Safadi, the Hobart High School choir Wolffgang and retired Merrillville teacher Marlene Gikas, who will share her personal story of how treatment improved her health in a life-changing way.

Gikas suffered from swelling in her legs, shortness of breath, fatigue and excruciating pain that made it hard to sit or sleep. A minimally invasive deep venous intervention restore blood flow to her lower extremities.

“I had so much discomfort before that, and I didn’t know how to pinpoint it,” Gikas said. “Once the pieces of the puzzle were put together, it changed my life.”

Safadi will talk about how improvements in technology have led to treatments for deep venous syndromes that weren’t previously available.