 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virtual Hearts of Hope ceremony to celebrate cardiovascular research
alert urgent

Virtual Hearts of Hope ceremony to celebrate cardiovascular research

{{featured_button_text}}
Virtual Hearts of Hope lighting ceremony to celebrate cadiovascular research

Interventional cardiologist Anas Safadi will discuss the importance of making cardiovascular research available at this year's Hearts of Hope ceremony.

 

 Provided

St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart is planning a virtual tree lighting ceremony for its annual Hearts of Hope celebration to highlight advances of cardiovascular research across Community Healthcare System.

The long-running Hearts of Hope campaign aims to increase access to cardiovascular treatment options available through research.

The public can go online on Feb. 11 to watch the pre-recorded event featuring St. Mary Medical Center CEO Janice Ryba, interventional cardiologist Anas Safadi, the Hobart High School choir Wolffgang and retired Merrillville teacher Marlene Gikas, who will share her personal story of how treatment improved her health in a life-changing way.

Gikas suffered from swelling in her legs, shortness of breath, fatigue and excruciating pain that made it hard to sit or sleep. A minimally invasive deep venous intervention restore blood flow to her lower extremities.

“I had so much discomfort before that, and I didn’t know how to pinpoint it,” Gikas said. “Once the pieces of the puzzle were put together, it changed my life.”

Safadi will talk about how improvements in technology have led to treatments for deep venous syndromes that weren’t previously available.

“Amazing, life-changing moments for patients like Marlene happen here day by day,” Safadi said. “This is due to the proactive work of Community Healthcare System cardiologists, interventional cardiologists and the Cardiovascular Research team.”

The public can support the 16th annual Heart of Hope campaign by donating to place a crimson light on a 12-foot tree in the West Patient Tower Lobby at the hospital in Hobart to remember "someone who fills our hearts with love and joy." A $5 donation gets a light for a special person on the beautifully decorated tree, and $15 secures the honoree a Hearts of Hope label, with proceeds helping to fund clinical trials.

For more information or to donate, visit COMHS.org/heartsofhope or call 219-947-6041.

NWI Business Ins and Outs

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

+9
Physicians join Community Healthcare System
Northwest Indiana Business Headlines

Physicians join Community Healthcare System

  • Updated

The doctors practice endocrinology, gastroenterology, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedic surgery and orthopedic spine surgery. They are closely affiliated with Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts