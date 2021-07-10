WATCH NOW: Ancient practice of tai chi holds key to physical and mental wellness

While most tai chi consists of a series of fairly simple movements that can be practiced as a self-guided individual discipline, Simcich says an instructor in a group setting can help students learn the hidden details of those movements and get the most out of their time.

Fitness Pointe specialty instructor Andy Wichlinski agrees, and notes that a group setting can provide yet another benefit for participants — a sense of camaraderie.

“Tai chi can be a great way to supplement your physical health and well-being,” Wichlinski says, likening the practice to moving meditation. “And finding a group online is probably the easiest way to get started.”

For those who prefer to practice tai chi on their own, however, the safety and relative simplicity of most of the basic moves make it an excellent fitness option. Simcich recommends anyone looking to get started on their own focus on the bookend movements in any tai chi form — the “opening” and “closing” — which he says are the foundation on which everything else in tai chi is built: