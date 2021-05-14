WATCH NOW: CDC's about-face on masks puts businesses, residents in limbo

Family Express, the Valparaiso-based chain of convenience store chains, planned to notify employees they would no longer have to wear masks while at work if they brought in documentation proving they had been fully vaccinated.

Residents react

While some can't wait to go around maskless and others rarely or never wore masks during the pandemic, some people said they would continue to wear face coverings out of consideration for others.

Hammond resident Pete Vuletic said he would continue to "wear a mask out of respect if I see staff at an establishment wearing them."

Hobart music teacher Steven Moeller said he would keep his mask on at least through the end of the school year.

Several commenters on The Times' Facebook page offered their opinions.

"As far as out in public, I’ll defer to the rules of the place I’m in," one said.

Another commenter said she was done with masks if she no longer had to wear them.