WATCH NOW: COVID-19 in Indiana — 'This situation will get worse before it improves'

The Hoosier State is poised to experience a grim winter of illness and death as the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 sweeps across a population that's barely half vaccinated against the coronavirus.
That's the warning issued Wednesday by Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, who predicted the 7,967 new COVID-19 infections tallied Tuesday by the Indiana Department of Health — the second-highest on record — soon may be seen as a relatively low daily case count.
"This situation will get worse before it improves," Box said. "Based on data from other countries who are further along in their omicron surge, we expect to see a very steep rise in cases over the next several weeks."
Box said delta remains the predominant COVID-19 variant in Indiana. But she expects omicron soon will take over and cause an explosion of new infections unlike anything seen in Indiana during the prior 21 months of the pandemic.
"Omicron is very easily transmitted and infects and multiplies 70 times faster in the major airways and the lungs of an infected individual," Box said. "So people infected with omicron have a lot more virus in their throats waiting to be expelled when they exhale, or they cough, or they sneeze."
"The CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) expects that everyone with omicron infection can spread the virus to others, even if they do not have symptoms or are vaccinated."
Box nevertheless is urging all Hoosiers age 5 and older to get the free COVID-19 vaccine, and an appropriate booster shot, as soon as possible to minimize their chances of infection, hospitalization or death because of COVID-19.
The free vaccine is available at more than 1,400 retail pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals across the state — often without an appointment. A full list of vaccine sites is online at ourshot.in.gov.
"We will continue to lose more people than we need to because people are not vaccinated," Box said.
The state health agency added 58 new deaths to Indiana's COVID-19 mortality tally Tuesday. Indiana now has lost a total of 18,989 Hoosiers to COVID-19 when both confirmed deaths (18,338) and probable COVID-19 deaths (651) are added together.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said it's unfortunate so many Hoosiers are waiting until COVID-19 takes the life of someone in their family or their community before they think to protect themselves from the coronavirus by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
"The safest, surest, swiftest way to get through this as an individual, and as a state, and our country, is to get vaccinated," Holcomb said.
The governor said in the weeks ahead he plans to take that message to leaders of Indiana communities, companies, congregations and clubs, so anyone still hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine can hear from someone they know and trust that the vaccine works, and it is working for the 54.6% of Hoosiers age 5 and older — some 3.5 million individuals — who already have gotten their shots.
"If you are a trusted individual in your cohort, you could make the difference in someone else's family's future," Holcomb said. "If you love someone try to appeal to them to see the light."
At the same time, an increasing number of unvaccinated Hoosiers opting to take their chances against the virus with no protection are ending up in hospitals across the state, straining the ability of health care workers to care for ordinary patients in addition to COVID-19 cases.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, there were 3,061 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday — the most since Dec. 21, 2020, prior to widespread availability of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In Northwest Indiana, the COVID-19 hospital census Tuesday was 440 patients, up 26% from the 348 Region residents hospitalized because of COVID-19 one week earlier.
Just 12 of the 208 intensive care unit hospital beds in Northwest Indiana remain available, data show.
The governor said he's grateful to Hoosier health care workers for remaining on the job and continuing to do their best despite a seemingly never-ending onslaught of COVID-19 patients who could have kept themselves out of the hospital by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
"There are not enough eloquent words in the English language for me to say 'thank you' to those individuals who complete shift after shift after shift, who have been doing this for going on two straight years now," Holcomb said. "I know how tired you are. You're making a huge difference."
Box said the Indiana National Guard also has dispatched six-person teams to some two dozen hospitals across the state on two-week renewable deployments to help alleviate staffing shortages among medical personnel and hospital support staff, particularly as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are expected to increase in the weeks ahead.
"I do believe that this is going to get better and go down. I'm still very optimistic about that," Box said. "But I think we have some high numbers to go through in the next four to eight weeks."
To further aid their cause, Holcomb signed two executive orders Wednesday. The first extends Indiana's COVID-19 public health emergency through Feb. 1 enabling the state to receive additional federal health care funding, as well as other federal assistance. The second allows health care providers licensed in another state to continue working in Indiana without transferring their license.
The orders do not contain a face mask mandate, business operating restrictions or any similar measures that the state employed last year when all 92 counties last were classified as "red" or "orange" for high levels of COVID-19 spread.
In contrast, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Wednesday all driver's license facilities in the state will be closed from Jan. 3 to 17 due to high COVID-19 case counts in Illinois. White said most secretary of state's office services will be available online during that period.
Holcomb noted local leaders in Indiana remain empowered to enact more restrictive COVID-19 prevention policies based on local conditions, and Holcomb said he would not discourage them from doing so.
Meanwhile, the Republican-controlled Indiana General Assembly, which convenes its annual 10-week session Tuesday, is less certain about the need to promote COVID-19 vaccines, and instead is due to consider legislation that, in effect, would prohibit private employers from imposing vaccine mandates on their workers.
Holcomb said he's not inclined at this time to support a measure that denies Indiana business leaders the opportunity to run their companies as they see fit.
Though he said any final decision will depend on the precise wording of any proposal that advances through the House and Senate and to the governor's desk.
Holcomb also used his first COVID-19 webcast in two months to condemn individuals spreading misinformation, or disinformation, about the COVID-19 vaccine, COVID-19 case counts or any other details about the coronavirus coming from the Indiana Department of Health.
In particular, the governor chastised Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita for falsely claiming deaths due to COVID-19, which Rokita has dubbed the "China virus," are being inflated to secure more money from the federal government.
"I was stunned and somewhat blindsided by the attorney general when he said he didn't trust any information because that to me hit home," Holcomb said. "It's quite serious when you accuse, or insinuate, anyone of inflating numbers. In my book, that's called fraud. And if there is a shred of evidence he, or others, need to take that to the inspector general of the state of Indiana.
"There's not (any evidence) when it comes to the State Department of Health. I've already confessed that if we make an error we own it, we admit, and we fix it. We take this very personally, not just professionally."
Hoosier Democrats also slammed Rokita, accusing the Munster native of "working overtime all year to smear a life-saving vaccine for political gain."
"Make no mistake: Todd Rokita's attempt to discredit COVID-19 cases is dangerous and presents an ignorance that is disqualifying for anyone holding elected office," said Lauren Ganapini, executive director for the Indiana Democratic Party.
"These partisan comments are a slap in the face to the more than 18,000 Hoosier families who have lost someone during this pandemic, and unfortunately, it appears Rokita would rather gaslight the public than tell Hoosiers the truth — and all just to win elections. It's simply un-American."
In response, Rokita said: "A lack of global standardization of the data and non-uniform use of criteria is an industry-wide management issue, not an inspector general issue. This isn't about fraud at this point, it’s about inaccurate numbers and political agendas causing doubt."