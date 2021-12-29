WATCH NOW: COVID-19 in Indiana — 'This situation will get worse before it improves'

The governor said he's grateful to Hoosier health care workers for remaining on the job and continuing to do their best despite a seemingly never-ending onslaught of COVID-19 patients who could have kept themselves out of the hospital by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

"There are not enough eloquent words in the English language for me to say 'thank you' to those individuals who complete shift after shift after shift, who have been doing this for going on two straight years now," Holcomb said. "I know how tired you are. You're making a huge difference."

Box said the Indiana National Guard also has dispatched six-person teams to some two dozen hospitals across the state on two-week renewable deployments to help alleviate staffing shortages among medical personnel and hospital support staff, particularly as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are expected to increase in the weeks ahead.

"I do believe that this is going to get better and go down. I'm still very optimistic about that," Box said. "But I think we have some high numbers to go through in the next four to eight weeks."