WATCH NOW: Democrats urge Hoosiers opposed to abortion ban to vote

GRIFFITH — There's little Statehouse Democrats can do to prevent the Republican-controlled General Assembly from severely restricting or outright banning abortion access when the Legislature convenes July 6 in special session.

But top Indiana Democrats are urging Hoosiers who believe the government should not be sticking its nose into decisions rightfully made by a pregnant woman and her doctor to hold anti-abortion legislators accountable at the ballot box Nov. 8.

"You know, we are elected to serve you. You are our bosses. We are elected to do what you want us to do. And right now, 79% of the individuals in our country are against the ban on abortion. That is a huge number. So let your voices be heard," said state Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond.

On Tuesday, Democratic candidates and party leaders began actively reaching out to Indiana abortion rights supporters, no matter their preferred political party, to urge them to hold incumbent legislators responsible if, as expected, they eliminate abortion access in Indiana.

Stopping first in Griffith, Democratic secretary of state nominee Destiny Wells, a U.S. Army veteran, said Hoosiers voting in the general election may be the only way to ultimately undo the anticipated abortion ban and restore bodily autonomy to Indiana women.

"I spent over a year in Afghanistan, and I remember looking around at the women and thinking, 'It would be so awful to live in a society where you are second-class,'" Wells said. "If this legislation goes into effect, we will be joining the company of war-torn countries like Afghanistan, Iraq, Sierra Leone and the Republic of the Congo that have very restrictive abortion rights for women."

Former state Rep. Linda Lawson, D-Hammond, the 2020 Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor and a former Hammond Police sex crimes investigator, said it's unthinkable Indiana might force rape victims to carry their attacker's child to term or require 12-year-old incest victims to give birth to both their child and half-sibling.

"Think about it. Think about a 12-year-old delivering a baby at St. Margaret's Hospital. It's not the right thing to do," Lawson said. "Pregnancy is not easy. It's complicated. It can be very dangerous."

Republican legislative leaders so far have been mum following Friday's U.S. Supreme Court ruling rescinding Roe v. Wade on exactly how far the House and Senate plan to go toward eliminating the approximately 7,000 abortions performed each year in Indiana, and whether any abortion ban will include exceptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, said unlike U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., he would not have supported the U.S. Supreme Court justices nominated by Republican former President Donald Trump that tipped the high court toward overturning Roe.

"Hoosier women that are concerned right now about losing their rights, you have an opportunity to teach Todd Young who the boss is," McDermott said. "I am willing to do what it takes to make sure this error is reversed."

