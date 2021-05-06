WATCH NOW: Ford starts making new off-road Explorer at Chicago Assembly Plant

Ford plans to start making a more rugged, off-road-capable version of its popular midsize Explorer SUV at its automotive factory in the Calumet Region.
The automaker will start producing the 2021 Explorer Timberline at the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch on the banks of the Calumet River just across the state line. The new SUV will have new shocks, springs and stabilizers bars, as well as a more rugged look, Bridgestone Dueler all-terrain timers, Torsen limited-slip differential, increased ground clearance and steel skid plate.
It's the latest version of the Explorer, which ended 2020 as the top-selling midsize SUV and remains the top-selling SUV of all time.
“Ford is delivering on more capable SUVs with Timberline. Consumer data has shown us that now more than ever, customers want to get outside and explore nature with friends and family,” said Kumar Galhotra, president of Americas & International Markets Group, Ford Motor Co. “Timberline hits a new sweet spot with these customers who want an ideal combination of passenger space, moderate off-road capability and great manners around town.”
Ford pointed to the growing market share of SUVs, which accounted for 36% of the U.S. market 10 years ago and now comprise 55% of all vehicle sales. SUV sales have shot up by 4.6 million units in 2011 to 7.8 million units last year.
Explorer owners have reported a 56% increase in off-road use over the past three years, and 40% of Americans have said they have spent more time outdoors since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, so Ford is looking to capitalize off those trends.
Since 2019, Ford has rolled out seen new rugged trucks and SUVs, including the Bronco, F-150 Raptor and Ranger Tremor.
The new Explorer Timberline has four-wheel drive that automatically adjusts torque based on conditions, hill descent control that moderates downhill speed, and a terrain management system that includes drive modes for trails, deep snow and sand. The SUV boasts a stronger underbody, steering calibration, a front rebound spring that prevents sudden jarring, and approach and departure angles that allow for navigating uneven trails and unpaved roads.
The Timberline has 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine with 300 horsepower and 310 pounds of torque, as well as 5,300 pounds of tower capacity for towing boats, ATVs and RVs.
Tech includes adaptive cruise control, lane centering, voice-activating touch screen navigation, a 360-degree camera, evasive steering assist and auxiliary lights that generate 169,000 candelas to illuminate nighttime trails.
The Explorer Timberline starts at $45,765. Dealers are taking orders in anticipation of a summer arrival on dealership lots.