WATCH NOW: Ford starts making new off-road Explorer at Chicago Assembly Plant

Ford plans to start making a more rugged, off-road-capable version of its popular midsize Explorer SUV at its automotive factory in the Calumet Region.

The automaker will start producing the 2021 Explorer Timberline at the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch on the banks of the Calumet River just across the state line. The new SUV will have new shocks, springs and stabilizers bars, as well as a more rugged look, Bridgestone Dueler all-terrain timers, Torsen limited-slip differential, increased ground clearance and steel skid plate.

It's the latest version of the Explorer, which ended 2020 as the top-selling midsize SUV and remains the top-selling SUV of all time.

“Ford is delivering on more capable SUVs with Timberline. Consumer data has shown us that now more than ever, customers want to get outside and explore nature with friends and family,” said Kumar Galhotra, president of Americas & International Markets Group, Ford Motor Co. “Timberline hits a new sweet spot with these customers who want an ideal combination of passenger space, moderate off-road capability and great manners around town.”