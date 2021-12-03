WATCH NOW: Hoosiers taking advantage of Indiana's free mental health counseling helpline

More than 25,000 Hoosiers have made use of Indiana's free, confidential mental health counseling helpline over the past 18 months, according to the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA).

The Be Well Crisis Helpline is accessed by dialing 211 or 866-211-9966. After entering their zip code and selecting the helpline, the caller is connected to a trained, compassionate counselor available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"FSSA is proud of the important and continuing role our crisis counselors have played to connect with Hoosiers and provide them with the resources they need to support their mental health," said Dr. Dan Rusyniak, FSSA secretary.

"We remain committed to providing free, confidential and easy access to this resource for Hoosiers in any time of need."

Rusyniak said Indiana recently received federal funding that will enable FSSA to continue operating the helpline through at least March 2023.

The helpline was launched in July 2020 in response to the increased stress, anxiety and isolation Hoosiers were experiencing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.