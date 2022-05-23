WATCH NOW: Mrvan aids military veterans traumatized by sexual assault

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, is working to ensure military members who experience sexual assault or sexual harassment during their service face fewer hurdles in accessing veterans health care and disability benefits for military sexual trauma (MST).

The Democratic-controlled House last week voted 405-12 to advance Mrvan's House Bill 6961 to the Democratic-controlled Senate for a decision on sending it to Democratic President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

The legislation would require members of the Department of Veterans Affairs Board of Veterans' Appeals to undergo annual MST training to better understand the health care needs and the claims filed by veterans who experienced sexual trauma during their military service.

The proposal also mandates the language used in claims denial letters is carefully chosen to avoid retraumatizing veterans.

In addition, contracted medical providers would be directed to conduct MST-related examinations in a sensitive, trauma-informed manner.

"The Dignity for MST Survivors Act seeks to support and affirm veterans who experienced sexual trauma during their military service as they navigate the Board of Veterans’ Appeals claims appeal process," said Mrvan, chairman of the Technology Modernization Subcommittee within the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

"Such traumatic events often have lasting impacts on these individuals’ physical and mental health, placing MST survivors at heightened risk for depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and other debilitating conditions."

According to data collected by the Department of Veterans Affairs, approximately 1 in 3 female veterans and 1 in 50 male veterans experienced sexual assault or sexual harassment during their military service.

Mrvan said despite comprising tens of thousands of veterans, many MST survivors face significant difficulties obtaining health care and disability benefits from the VA, due in part to improper processing linked to claims processors' lack of MST training.

The Northwest Indiana congressman said he's also learned from many veterans service organizations that the Board of Veterans' Appeals is similarly ill-equipped to deal with appeals of denied MST claims and the current appeals process has the potential to retraumatize MST survivors.

"While VA has taken steps in the right direction, more must be done to improve the claims appeal experience, show compassion and safeguard the dignity of MST survivors," Mrvan said.

Mrvan's legislation is supported by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Paralyzed Veterans of America, The American Legion and the Wounded Warrior Project.

The Senate is expected to act on Mrvan's proposal before the end of the year.

