WATCH NOW: NWI hospitals building for a post-pandemic future

"Right across the street, you're going to see the Hampton Inn being located; our first hotel in the city of Crown Point that will provide opportunity for people to stay here. And you know, we don't like to see tail lights leaving Crown Point at all. We want people to stay here, spend disposable income here and do different things,” Uran said.

Another specialized orthopedics center is at the center of several projects to develop the recently realigned intersection of Calumet Avenue at 45th Street in Munster.

North Point Orthopaedics in January cut the ribbon on its $10 million, 25,000-square-foot medical office building that features a variety of services for bone and joint conditions, including physical therapy, braces, X-rays and ultrasound scans.

Treatment also is available on an urgent care basis for back and hip pain, sports injuries and many other conditions where patients simply can walk in without appointments.

“We broke ground on Jan. 7, 2020, and then COVID-19 (hit). So, we’ve survived a recession and now a pandemic,” said Dr. Gregory McComis, one of the seven owners of the medical practice.

“Now we have this beautiful complex, and we are right in the middle of all this new construction. This is my dream.”