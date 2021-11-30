WATCH NOW: Pence urges US Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade

Pence told an anti-abortion audience attending his speech at the National Press Club that he considers Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban to be "perfectly reasonable" and in accordance with the abortion standards followed by most of America's allies in Europe.

But he repeatedly urged the Supreme Court to go further with the case by divesting the federal judiciary of oversight over state abortion regulations and allowing the American people through their elected representatives — instead of unelected judges — to set abortion policy in each of the 50 states.

"Americans are ready for an end to the judicial tyranny of Roe v. Wade," Pence said. "Now, more than ever, we need our new conservative majority on the Supreme Court of the United States to return the question of life to the states and to the people."

The Mississippi lawsuit is the first major abortion case to reach the Supreme Court following the appointment of three new anti-abortion justices while Pence served as vice president to Republican President Donald Trump between 2017 and January 2021.

Pence said those justices have an opportunity to create a culture where all human life, born and unborn, is cherished and respected, and bring an end to a 50-year period that saw 62 million "lives of incalculable promise ended before they were born" due to abortion.