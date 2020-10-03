WATCH NOW: State leaders urge Hoosiers to get annual flu shot

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Dr. Kristina Box, the state's health commissioner, are urging Hoosiers age six months and up to get their annual influenza vaccine to reduce the chances the flu and COVID-19 together will overwhelm Indiana's health care system.
The Republican chief executive this week released a video of him getting the flu shot at the Governor's Residence to show exactly how quick and painless it is.
"It's that easy," Holcomb says following the one minute procedure.
According to the State Department of Health, flu season typically runs from October through May. It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body.
Support Local Journalism
Box said the flu and COVID-19 both are contagious respiratory illnesses that are spread primarily by droplets released when infected people cough, sneeze, talk, laugh or sing — but they are caused by different viruses.
However, because some of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, it can be difficult to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone, and testing may be needed to confirm a diagnosis.
"Getting a flu shot is more important than ever this year as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic," Box said. "Older Hoosiers are especially vulnerable to the flu each year, so the time to get vaccinated is now."
In addition to the flu vaccine, Box said Hoosiers can protect themselves from the flu by following many of the same practices used to minimize the spread of COVID-19, including avoiding close contact with others, staying home when sick, wearing a face covering, regular hand washing, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
WATCH NOW: Gov. Eric Holcomb gets his flu shot
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.