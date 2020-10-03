WATCH NOW: State leaders urge Hoosiers to get annual flu shot

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Dr. Kristina Box, the state's health commissioner, are urging Hoosiers age six months and up to get their annual influenza vaccine to reduce the chances the flu and COVID-19 together will overwhelm Indiana's health care system.

The Republican chief executive this week released a video of him getting the flu shot at the Governor's Residence to show exactly how quick and painless it is.

"It's that easy," Holcomb says following the one minute procedure.

According to the State Department of Health, flu season typically runs from October through May. It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Box said the flu and COVID-19 both are contagious respiratory illnesses that are spread primarily by droplets released when infected people cough, sneeze, talk, laugh or sing — but they are caused by different viruses.

However, because some of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, it can be difficult to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone, and testing may be needed to confirm a diagnosis.