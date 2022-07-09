WellNow Urgent Care acquires Physicians Immediate Care

WellNow Urgent Care has acquired Physicians Immediate Care, which has 55 locations, including one in Highland.

Owned by Chicago-based TAG The Aspen Group, WellNow now has 183 locations. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Physicians Immediate Care provides urgent care, occupational health and testing services in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana, including at 10343 Indianapolis Blvd. in the Highland Grove Shopping Center in Highland.

Following the deal, Physicians Immediate Care's senior leadership team will join WellNow's leadership. Chairman and CEO Stan Blaylock and other senior leaders will stay on.

"WellNow Urgent Care and Physicians Immediate Care are both committed to building healthy communities through compassion and the highest quality of care," said Blaylock. "The complementary nature of our organizations will ultimately benefit our patients, employees and the communities we serve."

WellNow opened its first location in Big Flats, New York in 2012 and has since been growing rapidly. It has 128 urgent care facilities across New York, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and Illinois, including several in Chicago.

It grew by acquiring MASH Urgent Care in 2018, Hometown Urgent Care & Occupational Health in 2020 and Primary Urgent Care in 2022.