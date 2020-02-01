Wintrust Bank announces executive promotions

Wintrust Bank announced executive promotions that set up a line of succession for when founder Edward Wehmer eventually steps aside.
The Rosemont-based bank, which has branches in Dyer, Lansing and across the south suburbs, named Wehmer, now president and CEO, founder and CEO.
Timothy Crane, who's currently executive vice president, senior market head and treasurer, will take over as president from Wehmer.
Wintrust Bank also is promoting Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer David Dykstra to vice chairman and chief operating officer. Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer Richard Murphy will become vice chairman of lending.
"We are proud to be elevating three of our most experienced leaders who have been integral to the strategic development of our business and look forward to their continued leadership in successfully managing our growth into the future," Wehmer said. "In connection with Dave, Rich and Tim’s new roles, we also are making a number of other internal promotions, challenging a diverse group of current and emerging leaders to take on new and broader roles within Wintrust. In short, we are developing tomorrow’s leaders today, so that they will help perpetuate the culture that has been integral to our successes thus far."
Wehmer founded Wintrust in Lake Forest in 1991. It is now one of the largest banks in the Chicago market and continues to grow through acquisition. The bank has more than $35 million in assets and is publicly traded under the WTFC stock symbol on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.