Woodland Cancer Care Center Michigan City adds advanced radiation treatment

Franciscan Health Woodland Cancer Care Center Michigan City had added a new cutting-edge technology for treating cancer patients.

The cancer center at 8955 West 400 North in Michigan City is deploying the Varian TrueBeam advanced radiation treatment. It's a targeted radiotherapy system that is used for precise and non-invasive treatment of tumors.

Radiation oncologist Luke Miller said the technology has been vastly improving over time.

“With the TrueBeam linear accelerator, we can treat our patients with a greater level of precision and speed than ever before. The table can move and rotate in six different directions to sub-millimeter accuracy,” Miller said. “Combined with the TrueBeam’s ability to take advanced imaging before and during a treatment, automatically turn the radiation beam on and off as a patient breathes, and other cutting-edge capabilities, we can offer advanced radiosurgery for tumors in many parts of the body, in which a high dose of radiation is delivered to an extremely precise area of the body in just a few treatments.”

The new radiation therapy system treats tumors faster, letting patients go on their way sooner after radiation sessions.

“New studies show that this treatment can benefit even some patients whose cancer has spread to other parts of the body and were previously considered incurable,” Miller said.

The technology is truly remarkable, he said.

“This machine was built by human hands,” he said. “We live in an era of technology in which we’ve created tools that can create incredible destruction, war and violence; tools that can let us pull something out of our pocket and look up any information that has ever been collected by our species in the universe; but we also choose to use our hands for the work of healing.”

Janet Masick, Woodland's lead radiation therapist, said the cancer center is able to provide the most state-of-the-art technology along with compassionate care.

“You will receive the best care from a radiation team who love what they do, but more importantly, love caring for the people they serve,” Masick said.

For more information, call (219) 861-5800 or go online at FranciscanHealth.org/CancerCare.

