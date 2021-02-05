Woodland Cancer Center offering genetic counseling via telehealth sessions

Franciscan Health Woodland Cancer Center in Michigan City now is offering genetic counseling to help people who might be at high risk of hereditary cancer.

Genetic Counselor Malavika Praseed McGrail is providing telehealth clinic services at the Woodland Cancer Center at 8955 W. 400 North.

"In most cases, the cause of cancer is unknown," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "However, 5 to 10 percent of all cancer is hereditary. Genetic counseling provides insights that can help individuals anticipate their risks and act early to detect and prevent cancer."

McGrail, who is licensed and certified in genetic counseling, can provide a personalized risk assessment during a telehealth session after reviewing a patient's medical history and family history. She can help determine if genetic testing would be a good strategy for the patient and answer any questions about privacy, health care discrimination, the timing of test results, whether insurance will cover the testing and psychosocial factors.

If the patient decides to go ahead with it, she can help review the results to determine if any additional screening is necessary, what risk-reducing strategies to take, and how the results impact treatment and surgical decisions.