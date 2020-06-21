Hiring rose in 46 states in May yet jobless rates still high

But so did New York, Michigan, and Massachusetts, which opened later than most other states. Hiring rose 5.2% in Michigan, the second-best job growth in the country in May, behind Vermont's 6.4% gain. Michigan's gain in part reflects the recall to work of many autoworkers last month. But the state also posted a sharp increase in construction jobs.

Montana and Pennsylvania each reported a job gain of 4%, the third-largest increase, though Montana allowed businesses to restart earlier than Pennsylvania did.

“The rush to reopen probably does not bear the sort of fruit that some of these states might have been hoping," Kamins said.

Still, the outlook is cloudy for many small businesses. In Pennsylvania, Kelly Morgan reopened the four fitness centers she owns with her husband, Dave, several weeks ago, in defiance of a state closure order that wasn't lifted until early this month. Her Morgainz Fitness gyms are still limited to a reduced capacity.

"It’s literally like someone dropped us in a hole for two months, and we’re going to spend the next year climbing out of it,” Morgan said.