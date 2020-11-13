History points to post-election gains for Wall Street

Barack Obama was the only Democratic president since 1944 to preside over a split Congress, with Biden as his vice president. The average return for those four years was a sparkling 13%, although the gains followed a damaging recession and came as the markets were in the midst of what would become a record bull market.

Trump has had a divided government the past two years. In 2019, the S&P rose about 29% and so far this year it’s up 8.2%, despite a plunge in March and April that ended the long bull market.

With a Biden presidency, analysts say the upside to a divided government is the likelihood that there won’t be any major changes to tax policy or business regulations, because the Democratic president can be checked by a Republican-controlled Senate.

No matter the political makeup of the government, the health of the economy is still the most important factor for investors, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

“Investors have to take political data and stock market data with a very big grain of salt. Wall Street tends to be driven by economics, not politics,” he said.