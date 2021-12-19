Holiday travel expected to surge by 34% this year

About 34% more Indiana and Illinois residents are expected to travel for the holidays this year than last year as pent-up demand is released.
AAA–The Auto Club Group estimates 109 million people nationwide will travel at least 50 miles between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. That's about 27.7 million more travelers than during Christmas last year.
Holiday travel is expected to be in line with 2017 this year and just 8% short of the record of 119.5 million in 2019.
“Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year, although they will still need to be mindful of the pandemic,” said Debbie Haas, AAA vice president. “With vaccines widely available, conditions are much different and many people feel a greater level of comfort with travel this year."
An estimated 91% plan to drive despite gas costing about $1.25 more per gallon than it did at this time in 2020. Air travel is expected to soar by 184% with more than 6 million people flying. Another 3 million people will board buses, trains or cruises during the holidays.
“Travelers should pay careful attention to COVID travel requirements, particularly those journeying outside the United States,” Haas said. “The requirements to enter different countries may vary by destination and over time. Also, Americans should be aware that new rules require them to provide a negative Covid test within a day before reentering the U.S., regardless of their vaccination status.”
About 2.5 million people are expected to travel in Indiana, a 34% increase over the 1.8 million who did last Christmas. About 5.5 million people are expected to travel in Illinois, as compared to 4.1 million last year.
About 1.3 million Hoosiers will drive and more than 131,000 will fly to see family for Christmas and other holidays.
Travelers should expect 5% increases in airfare and 36% jumps for mid-range hotels. Car rental rates have grown by 20% and by 65% for New Year's.
Some of the worst congestion is forecast to take place tween 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Dec. 23, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
