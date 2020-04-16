You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Illinois jobless claims down 30%, 654K filed since March
topical alert urgent

Illinois jobless claims down 30%, 654K filed since March

Virus Outbreak Illinois Unemployment

A man looks at the closed sign in front of Illinois Department of Employment Security in Chicago, Wednesday.

 Nam Y. Huh, AP

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Another 141,049 people in Illinois filed for unemployment last week, the third of an unprecedented period of jobless claims, although the number represented a 30% drop from the previous record-setting week.

The preliminary figure from the U.S. Labor Department accompanied 5.2 million claims nationwide as the closing of nonessential businesses because of the spread of the coronavirus continues to buffet the economy. The national total over the last month stretched to 22 million, the worst run of lost jobs on record.

The state total was down from a record-setting 201,041 the week of April 4, which in turn broke the mark set the week before that of 178,421. Previously, the high mark in Illinois was just 25,800 on Jan. 9, 1982.

The influx has overwhelmed the Illinois Department of Employment Security. House Republicans took Gov. J.B. Pritzker to task this week, criticizing his response to a swamped computer system and never-answered phone calls from some of the 654,222 residents who have filed first-time unemployment claims since March 1.

Pritzker responded with a summary of the work consultants and his administration have done to load the online filing program to a larger mainframe, expand phone lines and extend benefits. The Democratic governor noted that the state's program was designed in 2010, just after the Great Recession of 2008, and built to withstand a calamity of that size, while no one could imagine one bigger.

Gallery: Feeding the Region's front-line COVID-19 fighters

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts