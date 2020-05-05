You are the owner of this article.
Illinois reports April pot sales top previous 2 months
Illinois reports April pot sales top previous 2 months

Virus Outbreak Illinois Marijuana Sales

Customers walk out from a Rise dispensary in Mundelein, Ill., Thursday, April 2, 2020. Marijuana dispensaries were allowed to stay open as essential businesses during coronavirus pandemic. 

 Nam Y. Huh, AP

CHICAGO — The legal sale of marijuana during Illinois’ first full month of lockdown due to the coronavirus surpassed sales in two previous months, state officials announced Monday.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation reports April adult-use cannabis sales totaled more than $37.2 million. A little over $7.5 million of sales at the state's 50 recreational marijuana dispensaries were to out-of-state residents.

April sales topped March’s $36 million in sales and February’s approximately $35 million in sales. April’s sales trailed the $39.2 million in January, the first month of legalized adult sales.

When Gov. J.B. Pritzker on March 20 issued his stay-at-home order to battle the spread of the coronavirus he allowed medical and adult use cannabis dispensaries to remain open as essential businesses. However, operators adapted to the new social situation by implementing online ordering systems, curbside pickup and social distancing in stores.

Toi Hutchinson, Pritzker’s adviser on cannabis, says the state’s top priority is to ensure consumers are safe when they go to a dispensary to buy marijuana.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Illinois to delay awarding licenses for 75 new recreational cannabis dispensaries.

