Indiana hit record private employment in June

Private sector employment in Indiana hit a new tentative all-time record in June.
An estimated 2.75 million are employed by the private sector in Indiana, which surpassed the previous record set in February to hit a new high for the state, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
“The gains Indiana is experiencing in private employment are a testament to the state’s business-friendly climate, strong economy and sound workforce initiatives like Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Jobs program,” Indiana Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne said. “And, as we look to continue the momentum through 2019, it’s imperative that those programs continue to grow and provide the skilled training that employers so critically need.”
In June, private sector employment in Indiana grew by about 37,000, or 1.4%, year over year.
Indiana's unemployment rate stands at 3.5%, down from 3.6% the previous months. The Hoosier state was tied with Alabama, Arkansas, Montana, New Jersey, South Carolina, Wyoming and Rhode Island for the 23rd highest jobless rate nationally, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
With a jobless rate slightly below the national average of 3.7% in June, Indiana ranked ninth out of the 12 U.S. Census Bureau-designated Midwestern states in joblessness, trailing North Dakota, Iowa, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Minnesota, Missouri and Kansas.
In the Midwest, Ohio, Illinois and Michigan have higher unemployment rates than Indiana.
The new private sector employment peak and other employment data could later be revised by the Bureau of Labors Statistics.