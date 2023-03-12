The industrial market has been outpacing all other sectors in Northwest Indiana in terms of growth.

The Crown Point-based commercial real estate firm Latitude Commercial noted in its annual report that months-on-market for industrial buildings fell to a five-year low of seven months in the second quarter of 2022 and ended the year at 9.2 months, after starting 2022 at 12.1 months. Market price per square foot soared to a record $53 per square foot as a result of low supply and high demand.

E-commerce has driven a boom in the construction of new industrial properties in both Northwest Indiana and the nation, Latitude Commercial stated in its report. Customers have increasingly shifted from shopping at brick-and-mortar stores to shopping online, creating more demand for industrial and logistics space, and slashing into the available supply in the Region.

Vacancy rates remain low in Northwest Indiana, ending the year at 5.49%, ticking up slightly year-over-year as new construction came online. Rents rose to an average of $7.73 per square foot, an 8% year-over-year increase.

"Volume was low because of the lack of inventory. It peaked at $35.2 million in the second quarter. In case you haven’t driven down I-65 this year, the highlight not only in our area but nationally is the industrial sector," Latitude Commercial President Aaron McDermott said in the report. "The term speculative industrial was previously thrown around Northwest Indiana development circles as a wish list item. Now here we are in 2022 discussing how much spec industrial is planned around Northwest Indiana. This year three new business parks were announced in Merrillville, Crown Point and Gary and multiple spec industrial buildings already went up and filled."

Major projects are underway, including one totaling over 1 million square feet.

"Perhaps the largest development that is already underway is The Silos at Sanders Farm, which is located on the east side of I-65 across from the nearly full AmeriPlex at the Crossroads," McDermitt said. "The 196-acre park, being developed by Crow Holdings, broke ground and is already on the second of three spec buildings. The newest of which is over one million square feet and is expected to be delivered by the third quarter of 2023."

The Region lost one of its biggest advocates for industry development last year, the late president of the Lake County Economic Alliance Karen Lauerman.

"She was one of Northwest Indiana’s great Economic Development leaders but more importantly, an overall great person and friend of ours," McDermott said. "Northwest Indiana is a better place because of her hard work and dedication. We are very thankful to have known her for so long and I’m sure she’s up there making connections and friendships already."

Lauerman is credited with bringing in thousands of jobs and millions in investment to Northwest Indiana, which has long been an industrial powerhouse. Indiana again led the nation in steel production last year, producing more than twice as much steel as second-place Ohio.

"Heavy industry is alive and thriving in Northwest Indiana. We have seen record-breaking numbers from many of the steel mills. Indiana is still producing around a quarter of the nation’s steel," Northwest Indiana Forum President and CEO Heather Ennis said. "Per capita, we have more people working in manufacturing than any other state."

Heavy industry remains Region's backbone

The steel mills, oil refineries and factories remain a major economic driver in the Region.

"Heavy industry is still a top employer in Northwest Indiana, rivaling health care and topping construction. The economic impact of these jobs is still over 4 to 1," Ennis said. "The wages paid in heavy industry are generally superior to office jobs, especially compared to education attainment needed to obtain those jobs. Average earnings in the construction industry are $80,405 while average earnings for manufacturing are $110,666."

But companies have to keep up with changing dynamics in an increasingly globally competitive landscape.

"The biggest trends are sustainability, the ability of companies to be nimble to evolve to meet the quickly changing demands of the marketplace," Ennis said.

Industry has been embracing and investing in technology.

"Industry continues to evolve to stay competitive. Automation is happening in companies all over Northwest Indiana. Some like Konrady Plastics, Fiber X, Hammond Machine Works and Michigan City Box and Paper have advanced automation in their plants through the Manufacturing Readiness Grant awarded by the State of Indiana," Ennis said. "We are also seeing companies evolving to more sustainable solutions like Fulcrum BioEnergy, which is creating renewable, drop-in transportation fuels from landfill waste. The evolution of carbon sequestration and the eventual hydrogen hub planned for our region by a consortium of heavy industry will put Northwest Indiana at the forefront of the renewable energy sector."

Finding workers continues to be a challenge for the industrial sector, especially as manufacturing has gotten more advanced, requiring more skilled labor.

"Northwest Indiana is rich in assets and infrastructure to make it attractive to additional industrial investment. The challenges, like many other places in the world, is to find the skilled workforce," Ennis said. "With funds granted through the READI process Center of Workforce Innovations is working more closely to align workforce to employers needs. Game-changing projects like the South Shore Commuter Line’s Double Track and West Lake projects along with the RDA’s Transit Development Districts are helping to attract additional residents."

The Region's workers benefited from the infrastructure bill being passed, United Steelworkers District 7 Director Mike Millsap said.

"Congressman Frank Mrvan played a big role in fighting for that," he said. "It will mean using American-made products from almost every industry we represent. They'll be using American-made steel, paper, pol and other projects. The benefits will be huge. They're using American-made steel to rebuild roads, bridges and other things. Northwest Indiana will benefit because we're one of the largest areas for steelmaking. If you increase the product and use more of it, it benefits the company, employees and the community. It's good for the American worker. For once, we're saying we're not going to take our business to China or some other country. We've been importing steel and other products for too long."

Last year, the USW also negotiated new contracts for workers at the BP Whiting Refinery and steel mills that will mean better pay and benefits for years.

"It was one of our best contracts," Millsap said. "We got 20% wage increases and did not take any concessions. Our healthcare is a little bit better. We got huge pension increases. Workers will retire with higher pension benefits. Last time we got a small wage increase when the industry wasn't doing very well. But in 2022 we had record production."

Steel prices fell but are starting to rebound. The tin sector took a hit and U.S. Steel idled its tin lines at Gary Works just years after indefinitely idling East Chicago Tin. But the union partnered with steelmakers to pursue a trade chase against tin importers and are optimistic it will result in new tariffs.

U.S. Steel also paid out a record $43,000 in profit-sharing last year after turning the second-highest profit in its history. Its largest profit in 122 years was the previous year.

"The last few years have been very good for labor," he said. "We got good agreements at the refinery and mills. It's been very good for labor."