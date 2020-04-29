Insurers stick to 2020 outlooks as COVID-19 pandemic spreads

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Anthem and Humana became on Wednesday the latest health insurers to reaffirm their 2020 earnings forecasts, even as the COVID-19 pandemic has made outlooks in other sectors essentially worthless.

The pandemic has shut down large portions of the economy and forced many companies to abandon their forecasts. But insurers so far have said they don't know enough yet about COVID's impact to take such a radical step.

They are still trying to understand the cost of treating patients, especially those who wind up spending days in the hospital. They also don't know yet how many companies will cut employees with health coverage and dent their enrollment.

Then there are elective surgeries or procedures that aren't emergencies.

Many have been postponed or canceled. Most will be rescheduled so those bills won't go away. But they may arrive later this year or in 2021, depending on how jammed surgery center schedules become once people feel comfortable enough to leave quarantines.

“The future may look markedly different from what anyone expects,” Anthem Chief Financial Officer John Gallina told analysts in a Wednesday morning conference call to discuss the first quarter.