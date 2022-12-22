Deputy prosecutor, former judge picked to oversee Indiana's securities industry

The state entity responsible for maintaining the integrity of Indiana's securities industry through appropriate regulation will have a new leader in the new year.

Secretary of State-elect Diego Morales, a Republican who takes office Jan. 1, has selected former Hancock Superior Judge Marie Castetter to serve as Indiana's securities commissioner and to lead the securities division of the secretary of state's office.

"Throughout the campaign, I expressed to Hoosiers the importance of the securities division. Marie is the perfect fit to lead our efforts in protecting Hoosiers against fraudulent schemes and holding those accountable who choose to deal in criminal activity," Morales said.

"I'm grateful she will work in this significant role in my administration," he added.

Castetter, an attorney, was chief deputy in the Hancock County prosecutor's office until Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed her in 2020 to fill a judicial vacancy at the Hancock Superior Court.

She was defeated in the June 2020 Republican primary election for a six-year term as judge in her own right and since has worked in the Marion County prosecutor's office in Indianapolis.

"I am honored to serve as securities commissioner and will ensure the securities division works to protect all Hoosiers," Castetter said. "My experiences throughout my legal career, especially in protecting the elderly, make me passionate to elevate that work to the secretary of state's office."

The securities division protects investors by pursuing administrative, civil injunctive and criminal actions against companies and individuals accused of violating the Indiana Uniform Securities Act.

The division also reviews securities offerings, individuals and companies seeking to operate in Indiana for compliance with state law, and assists Indiana law enforcement and prosecutors with the criminal investigation and prosecution of securities-related violations.

Its Indiana MoneyWise program offers a number of free tools to promote fraud prevention, informed investing, financial literacy and smart money management skills.

Morales won the Republican nomination for secretary of state at the June 18 Republican State Convention over incumbent Secretary of State Holli Sullivan, a former Evansville-area state representative who will lead business operations at Indianapolis-based C2 Strategic Communications after her term expires.

At the Nov. 8 general election, Morales defeated Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Maurer to win a four-year term as Indiana secretary of state.

