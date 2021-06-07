Governor appoints property development executive as new Indiana commerce secretary

According to the governor's office, Chambers will sign a two-year contract with the IEDC that allows him to maintain a reduced role at the Buckingham Companies while serving as Indiana commerce secretary.

Buckingham will not be eligible for state incentives while Chambers is at the IEDC.

"I'm honored to serve the state of Indiana and give back to a home that has given so much to me over the years. I’m very excited for the opportunity to strengthen statewide entrepreneurship and help drive Indiana’s overall business climate to the next level," Chambers said.

"I'm nothing short of impressed with Governor Holcomb's leadership and ideas for the state and look forward to being part of the team."

Chambers also serves as chairman of the Indiana State Fair Commission. He plans to remain in that role through this year's Indiana State Fair, set to run from Aug. 6 to Aug. 22 at the fairgrounds on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

He's replacing Jim Schellinger as secretary of commerce at the IEDC. Schellinger, a 2008 Democratic candidate for governor, resigned in March after six years at the economic development agency.