Holcomb confident Qatar trip will boost economic development in Indiana

Gov. Eric Holcomb is optimistic the Indiana trade mission he led last week to Qatar will pay off in years ahead through new partnerships and economic development opportunities between the Middle Eastern nation and the Midwestern state.
The Republican chief executive, along with Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, spent five days meeting with Qatari government and business leaders in an effort to advance innovation, investment and job creation in Indiana.
"Indiana and Qatar share a strong trade relationship, and this trip has been productive in creating opportunities for future investment across our states," Holcomb said.
"Throughout the week, my team and I were greeted with great hospitality which led to productive discussions and inspired even more ideas for partnerships."
There were no immediate economic development announcements following Holcomb's return from his ninth international trade mission since taking office in 2017.
Though it usually takes several months for the business and governmental relationships established on these types of trips to become firm friendships with benefits for Indiana.
Qatari leaders meeting with Holcomb and Chambers included Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid Bin Khalifa Bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani and Qatar Minister of Commerce and Industry and Acting Minister of Finance Ali Bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari.
The governor said they discussed the various shared economic strengths between Indiana and Qatar, including infrastructure and sports, along with ways of furthering business cooperation between the two entities.
Holcomb and the Hoosier delegation from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. also toured Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, an innovative stadium constructed using shipping containers that will host soccer matches during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East.
The second-term Indiana chief executive noted the Hoosier State is home to a thriving sports economy and the connections made on this trip could lead to possible collaborations and partnerships.
Other stops during the week included visits to the Qatar National Library, the Qatar Foundation, and Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which hosts approximately 8,500 U.S. troops including members of the Indiana National Guard and other enlisted Hoosier men and women.
Qatar — pronounced "cutter" — is a nation of 2.7 million people living on a peninsula that extends into the Persian Gulf from the east side of Saudi Arabia.
Indiana and Qatar currently have minimal business links. Records show Indiana in 2020 exported $43.4 million worth of goods to Qatar while importing just $76,637 in products from Qatar.
The costs of the Indiana delegation's travel to Qatar were paid using private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation and not Hoosier tax dollars.