Holcomb confident Qatar trip will boost economic development in Indiana

Gov. Eric Holcomb is optimistic the Indiana trade mission he led last week to Qatar will pay off in years ahead through new partnerships and economic development opportunities between the Middle Eastern nation and the Midwestern state.

The Republican chief executive, along with Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, spent five days meeting with Qatari government and business leaders in an effort to advance innovation, investment and job creation in Indiana.

"Indiana and Qatar share a strong trade relationship, and this trip has been productive in creating opportunities for future investment across our states," Holcomb said.

"Throughout the week, my team and I were greeted with great hospitality which led to productive discussions and inspired even more ideas for partnerships."

There were no immediate economic development announcements following Holcomb's return from his ninth international trade mission since taking office in 2017.

Though it usually takes several months for the business and governmental relationships established on these types of trips to become firm friendships with benefits for Indiana.