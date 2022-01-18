House backs Lowell plan to more aggressively invest proceeds of water utility sale

The Indiana House is fully on board with a Town of Lowell initiative to invest the proceeds of its recent water system sale more aggressively than usually is permitted with government funds.

Indiana American Water last month paid $24.5 million to acquire the water utility in the south Lake County town that serves about 4,000 residential and business accounts.

Under current law, municipal funds generally must be invested in fixed income securities, such as treasury bills or top-rated money market funds, that essentially guarantee the security of the money invested — though usually at low interest rates.

House Bill 1011, on the other hand, authorizes Lowell to segregate its water utility proceeds from other town funds, contract with an investment adviser and deploy the funds in most other kinds of investments except corporate stock and other equity securities.

"You can get about a percent higher rate of return. Over a period of time that could mean an extra million dollars of interest for the town," said state Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron, whose 11th House District includes Lowell.