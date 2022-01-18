 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
House backs Lowell plan to more aggressively invest proceeds of water utility sale
2022 Indiana General Assembly

House backs Lowell plan to more aggressively invest proceeds of water utility sale

The water tower at Fredom Park in Lowell sports a new logo for the town.

The town of Lowell is seeking state approval to invest the proceeds of its recent water system sale more aggressively than usually is permitted with government funds. The House voted 88-0 Tuesday for the plan, House Bill 1011.

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

The Indiana House is fully on board with a Town of Lowell initiative to invest the proceeds of its recent water system sale more aggressively than usually is permitted with government funds.

Indiana American Water last month paid $24.5 million to acquire the water utility in the south Lake County town that serves about 4,000 residential and business accounts.

Under current law, municipal funds generally must be invested in fixed income securities, such as treasury bills or top-rated money market funds, that essentially guarantee the security of the money invested — though usually at low interest rates.

House Bill 1011, on the other hand, authorizes Lowell to segregate its water utility proceeds from other town funds, contract with an investment adviser and deploy the funds in most other kinds of investments except corporate stock and other equity securities.

"You can get about a percent higher rate of return. Over a period of time that could mean an extra million dollars of interest for the town," said state Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron, whose 11th House District includes Lowell.

John Yelkich, vice president of the Lowell Town Council, told the House Ways and Means Committee that the town expects to have approximately $16 million to $17 million available to invest from the water system sale once the town pays off some debt service obligations.

He said still-secure investments that generate revenue above and beyond what normally can be achieved will both help with immediate town needs and ensure the principal remains a town asset for generations to come.

The House voted 88-0 Tuesday to forward the legislation to the Senate after revising Aylesworth's original proposal to require Lowell's investment be managed by a bank eligible to hold local government funds under Indiana law.

Lawmakers could further expand the measure to give all Indiana municipalities the opportunity to more aggressively invest their own windfalls, rather than limiting it to Lowell.

In 2015, the General Assembly approved a similar one-off plan allowing Porter County to seek higher returns on proceeds from the $160 million sale of its former county hospital.

