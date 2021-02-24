House scuttles proposals to politicize investments of Indiana Public Retirement System

State and local government employees, including Hoosier teachers, can breathe a little easier knowing their retirement funds — for now — will not be subject to political whims.

Two proposals seeking to politicize the investments of the Indiana Public Retirement System (INPRS) failed to advance out of the Republican-controlled House by this week’s deadline, and likely will not again be considered by state lawmakers this year.

House Bill 1180 would have mandated INPRS sell off any direct or indirect investments in any business enterprise that chooses, for any reason, to not support or to reduce its support for companies engaged in the production or manufacturing of natural gas, oil, coal, petrochemicals, forestry products, nuclear energy or agricultural commodities.

Under the legislation, the divestment obligation also would extend to any business that purchases goods or services from an enterprise seeking to reduce its use of fossil fuels, such as Northwest Indiana companies who obtain electricity from NIPSCO, which is in the process of transitioning from coal-generated power to renewable energy.