House scuttles proposals to politicize investments of Indiana Public Retirement System

State and local government employees, including Hoosier teachers, can breathe a little easier knowing their retirement funds — for now — will not be subject to political whims.
Two proposals seeking to politicize the investments of the Indiana Public Retirement System (INPRS) failed to advance out of the Republican-controlled House by this week’s deadline, and likely will not again be considered by state lawmakers this year.
House Bill 1180 would have mandated INPRS sell off any direct or indirect investments in any business enterprise that chooses, for any reason, to not support or to reduce its support for companies engaged in the production or manufacturing of natural gas, oil, coal, petrochemicals, forestry products, nuclear energy or agricultural commodities.
Under the legislation, the divestment obligation also would extend to any business that purchases goods or services from an enterprise seeking to reduce its use of fossil fuels, such as Northwest Indiana companies who obtain electricity from NIPSCO, which is in the process of transitioning from coal-generated power to renewable energy.
The proposal did not advance out of the House Committee on Employment, Labor and Pensions following an unusual hearing where the sponsor, state Rep. Alan Morrison, R-Terre Haute, was absent, so the committee chairman, state Rep. Heath VanNatter, R-Kokomo, permitted Republican former state Rep. Matt Bell — now a coal industry lobbyist — to present the legislation to the committee.
The second measure, House Bill 1387, was approved on an 11-1 vote by the House Committee on Government and Regulatory Reform, but died after House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, sent it to the Ways and Means Committee for further analysis.
It directed INPRS to sell-off its holdings in any business enterprise based in China or any company with “significant operations” in China.
“Significant operations” was not defined in the legislation. But myriad U.S. companies, including many in Indiana, conduct at least some business through affiliate or subsidiary operations based in China.
In addition, the state would have been prohibited from subsidizing direct flights from Indiana to China, and the Indiana Economic Development Corp., the state’s commerce agency, barred from opening or maintaining an office in China — the world's second-largest economy.
The sponsor of the measure, state Rep. Chris Judy, R-Fort Wayne, believes “economic support for and investment in Chinese entities unnecessarily increase the risk to the security and welfare of the United States and the people of Indiana.”
Records show INPRS increased its pension assets by 2.56% to $30.6 billion during the 2020 budget year, which ran from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020 — notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic.