Indiana lawmakers may force public pension fund investments be pulled from China-affiliated businesses

The world’s second-largest economy would be off-limits for investment by Indiana’s public pension funds under legislation approved Thursday by a House committee.

House Bill 1387 seeks to require the Indiana Public Retirement System (INPRS), which manages the retirement accounts of Hoosier teachers and nearly all state and local government employees, to sell-off its holdings in any business enterprise based in China or any company with “significant operations” in China.

“Significant operations” is not defined in the legislation. But myriad U.S. companies, including many located in Indiana, conduct at least some business through affiliate or subsidiary operations based in China.

The divestment mandate also would apply to any company whose board of directors has a member residing in China, even if that person is a citizen of the United States or any other country in the world.

In addition, the state would be prohibited from subsidizing direct flights from Indiana to China, and the Indiana Economic Development Corp., the state’s commerce agency, barred from opening or maintaining an office in China.