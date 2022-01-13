Indiana tax cut plan advances to full House

A significant tax cut for Indiana businesses, with some benefits for Hoosier workers, has cleared its first hurdle at the Statehouse — but the plan still must overcome several additional obstacles before becoming law.
The Republican-led House Ways and Means Committee voted 15-7 Wednesday to advance House Bill 1002 to the full chamber.
It would reduce the property taxes Indiana companies pay on manufacturing and other business equipment, exempt more production inputs from the 7% state sales tax, and eliminate the utility receipts tax paid by both businesses and consumers on their electric bills.
State Rep. Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville, the committee chairman and sponsor of the proposal, said the state's record $5.1 billion budget reserve all but requires the General Assembly reduce these taxes to return money to the entities that generated it, as well as to encourage Indiana businesses to invest in new equipment and other tools that will keep companies profitable and employing Hoosiers.
A who's who of Indiana business lobbyists addressed the committee Wednesday nearly united in praise for the proposal, including representatives from the Indiana Manufacturers Association, Indiana Chamber of Commerce, and the Indiana Energy Association, among others.
At the same time, advocates for Indiana cities, towns and counties, which rely on business personal property tax revenue to provide citizen services, remain wary of getting shortchanged by the legislation, particularly its untested proposal for the state to reimburse companies for the property taxes they pay on their business equipment to local governments.
The governor's office also said it's not fully on board with the entire tax cut package and would prefer to wait until the Legislature's budget session next year before significantly adjusting tax rates.
Though Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb does support eliminating the 30% minimum valuation on equipment subject to the business personal property tax, according to Justin McAdam, deputy director of the Indiana Office of Management and Budget.
The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency estimates the legislation, when fully implemented, will reduce state revenue by approximately $1.2 billion a year, with about two-thirds of the tax benefits going to businesses.
The initial cost of the tax cuts will be covered by rescinding a provision of the 2022-23 state budget that would have deposited $2.3 billion in excess budget reserves in a teacher pension account and instead keep that money in the state's general fund.
Records show Indiana already is due to deposit $545.5 million in the Teachers Retirement Fund, on top of the state's statutorily required contribution, as part of the automatic taxpayer refund triggered by excess state reserves at the June 30 end of the 2021 budget year.
Under Indiana law, another $545.5 million will be returned to Hoosiers as a one-time payment of $125 per person that's scheduled to be distributed in late April or early May.
House Bill 1002 would return additional funds to Hoosiers in future years by gradually reducing the state's personal income tax rate to 3% in 2026 from the current 3.23%.
Under the plan, the rate would drop to 3.15% in 2023, 3.10% in 2024, 3.05% in 2025, and ultimately to 3%.
That means a Hoosier earning $50,000 a year would see their current, unadjusted annual state income tax burden of $1,615 drop to $1,575 in 2023, $1,550 in 2024, $1,525 in 2025, and $1,500 in 2026.
Committee Democrats proposed additional reductions to the state sales tax on gasoline, income taxes paid by property renters, and the wholesale elimination of sales taxes on children's diapers and feminine hygiene products.
All were defeated on party-line votes.
The legislation next will be eligible for amendment by the full House Monday, followed by a vote as soon as Tuesday on whether to forward the proposal to the Republican-controlled Senate for further consideration.
But Senate leaders, similar to the governor, have indicated they're inclined to postpone any significant state financial actions until the Legislature's 2023 budget session to ensure the state's strong finances are not just a mirage projected by the federal government's unprecedented COVID-19 aid to states and individuals.
"Even amid this positive economic picture, we have the obligation to continue making sustainable spending decisions as we plan for Indiana's future, and I believe those types of discussions will be most appropriate in the context of the next state budget," state Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Bremen, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said in December.