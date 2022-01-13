Indiana tax cut plan advances to full House

At the same time, advocates for Indiana cities, towns and counties, which rely on business personal property tax revenue to provide citizen services, remain wary of getting shortchanged by the legislation, particularly its untested proposal for the state to reimburse companies for the property taxes they pay on their business equipment to local governments.

The governor's office also said it's not fully on board with the entire tax cut package and would prefer to wait until the Legislature's budget session next year before significantly adjusting tax rates.

Though Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb does support eliminating the 30% minimum valuation on equipment subject to the business personal property tax, according to Justin McAdam, deputy director of the Indiana Office of Management and Budget.

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency estimates the legislation, when fully implemented, will reduce state revenue by approximately $1.2 billion a year, with about two-thirds of the tax benefits going to businesses.