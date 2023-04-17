Indiana's pension program for state and local government employees, including teachers, will be required in coming years to sell off about $750 million in assets invested in companies linked to the government of China.

The General Assembly gave final approval Monday to Senate Enrolled Act 268, requiring the Indiana Public Retirement System (INPRS) to divest all of its holdings that are closely associated with the People's Republic of China or the Chinese Communist Party.

The proposal was unanimously approved by the House and Senate. It will take effect immediately once it's signed into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The sponsor of the plan, Rep. Chris Judy, R-Fort Wayne, said he considers China to be engaged in an "economic war" against the United States, and Indiana pension assets should not be supporting companies likely to be engaged in the theft of American intellectual property or spying on U.S. citizens.

"They are not our ally," Judy said.

Even if INPRS is making money on its Chinese investments, Sen. Chris Garten said, it's not worth continuing to do business in the world's second-largest economy because he claims that China is engaged in "multidimensional warfare" against America.

"We have to acknowledge that any investment in China is an issue of national security and a monetary endorsement of human rights violations," the Charlestown Republican said. "Indiana is currently investing with our largest adversary."

According to INPRS, the $46 billion pension fund had $1.1 billion (2.3%) invested in Chinese entities as of June 30, 2022.

About $750 million of those holdings — $400 million in stocks and bonds, $350 million in a commingled fund — would be subject to the China divestment mandate, INPRS said.

The legislation directs that at least 50% of the prohibited holdings be sold off within three years of the law taking effect, 75% by Year 4, and 100% in Year 5.

INPRS anticipates it will cost the pension fund $5.3 million in the first year, and $700,000 every year thereafter, to comply with the mandate, on top of any losses associated with the early sale of current INPRS investments in Chinese entities.

Scott Davis, INPRS chief investment adviser, said the agency invests globally to ensure that ts assets are sufficiently diversified so an economic shock in one part of the world doesn't impede INPRS from meeting its annual targeted rate of return.

Davis said INPRS should have little difficulty complying with the China divestment requirement because it's similar to state laws barring INPRS from investing in any nation officially designated as a state-sponsor of terrorism, as well as in companies that actively boycott the nation of Israel.

Ironically, a separate pending measure, House Bill 1008, would prohibit INPRS from making investment decisions that focus on environmental, social or governance (ESG) factors, such as policy or regime change in China, instead of prioritizing the pension fund's 6.25% annual investment return target.

The China divestment mandate specifically would be exempt from the anti-ESG directive if it also becomes law.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores