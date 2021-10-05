Indiana public employee pension funds earn 23% return on investments

"Our pension funds remain very well funded," Russo said. "We have been on the right path, and we continue to be on the right path, across all of our plans."

Records show the main Public Employees Retirement Fund (PERF) was 82.7% actuarially funded on June 30, even after adjusting for the lower expected return on investment, while the pre-paid Teachers Retirement Fund (TRF) was 94.9% funded.

Generally, pension funds aim for at least 80% funded status to ensure a sufficient amount of money will be available to pay all promised benefits. Funding typically comes from employer and employee contributions, along with investment returns.

The state's pay-as-you-go Teacher Retirement Fund for teachers who began working prior to 1996 (Pre-96 TRF) was 31.6% funded on June 30, records show.

Approximately $1 billion in state appropriations covered the costs of last year's benefits for retired teachers in that program.

Russo expects state appropriations for Pre-96 TRF no longer will be needed starting in 2034, instead of 2037, after lawmakers this spring agreed to funnel a large portion of Indiana's excess revenue into the pension account and the number of plan participants continues declining with member deaths.